‘Excited’ Savannah Guthrie Gushes Over TODAY Rival Megyn Kelly In New Interview

Megyn Kelly is nearing her TODAY start date — and her soon-to-be coworkers are ALREADY taking sides!

Savannah Guthrie, 45, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and made it clear that she wants to be on her future co-worker’s good side.

“She and I have a lot in common, actually,” Guthrie gushed. “We both went to law school and then ran screaming for our lives away from the law. We both came up in D.C. But yeah, we’re excited to have her. I think she’s going to be great. We feel lucky. We feel like it was a great get.”

Guthrie has been competing against Kelly, 46, since she left for maternity leave this winter. Sources told RadarOnline.com that she is “terrified” that she’ll be fired when the Fox News host starts her new position — even though she is set to take Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb’s slot.

Meanwhile, Guthrie also found time to diss Khloe Kardashian, admitting the KUWTK star was her worst interview EVER.

“When I first started at the TODAY show, I interviewed Khloe Kardashian, and it was at 8:30 or something,” she said. “And on these morning shows, you have to hit the time exactly…so there had been some rumor somewhere that maybe Robert Kardashian wasn’t Khloe’s father. I didn’t want to ask it, but I kind of felt like, ugh, I guess I should. So I saved it to the very end. They were literally counting me down, 10, nine, eight. … I was like, ‘And just one other thing, is Robert Kardashian really your father?’ She’s like, ‘Yup!’ And I was like, ‘And we’re back after your local news!’ And Matt [Lauer] gave me such a hard time.”

As Radar previously reported, Kardashian, 32, is rumored to be O.J. Simpson’s child. The family has always insisted she’s a real Kardashian.

Are you shocked by Guthrie’s comments? Sound off in the comments!

