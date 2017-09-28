Megyn’s Nightmare: Kelly Struggling To Book New ‘Today’ Guests Amid Show Controversy

After her Debra Messing and Jane Fonda disasters, Megyn Kelly is having trouble booking high-profile guests on her new Today show!

As a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com, Hollywood celebrities are certainly agreeing to appear on the Today show – just as long as it’s not in Kelly’s personal segment!

“It has become too controversial. It’s all about Meg and not the project you are promoting,” said the insider. “Celebs go on these shows to promote CDs, movies and projects. They don’t go on it just hang out and have fun – and they certainly don’t go on to become part of a controversy.”

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

Speaking of the scandal that arose when Kelly, 46, asked Fonda, 79, about her plastic surgery procedures, the source added: “Poor Jane wanted everyone to talk about her film not her plastic surgery.”

On Messing’s comment about regretting her appearance on Kelly’s show debut, the insider claimed: “Tonight was meant to be about the premiere of Will and Grace. Now it’s all about Debra and Meg drama. This is helping no one”

Do you think Kelly’s new show will get shut down after the bizarre controversy it’s already created? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.