Morning TV War! Kathie Lee & Hoda Face Off With Kelly Ripa Over A-List Guests

Megyn Kelly’s TODAY show arrival is causing drama far beyond 30 Rock: RadarOnline.com has learned that Kathie Lee Gifford is already facing off with her old frenemy Kelly Ripa in the battle for A-list morning guests!

Said the source, “This is going to be the biggest morning show booking war ever!”

An insider told Radar that with Kelly moving to the TODAY show block, “Kathie Lee and Hoda will be moving to 9am,” leaving Kelly at 10.

The source pointed out, “Kathie will be up against her enemy, Kelly Ripa,” whose LIVE with Kelly airs at 9 as well.

Ripa replaced Gifford on the morning talk show back in 2000, and insiders said there’s been bad blood ever since. Now, they’re going head to head again over who’ll book the bigger stars.

“LIVE with Kelly bookers have already made it clear that they will not follow Kathie Lee on any celebrity guest bookings,” an insider told Radar. “They’re telling people that if they want to do TODAY instead, they will never be welcomed back on LIVE with Kelly.”

Why the animosity?

“Kelly is very competitive and is no fan of Kathie Lee,” the source told Radar. “If they want to move up Hoda and Kathie Lee to a spot opposite Kelly, they can expect a fight. Kelly isn’t going to take this without punching back!”

Story developing.

