Megyn Kelly Struggling To Fill Studio Audience Of Failing Show!

Megyn Kelly is struggling to fill out her TODAY studio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“First, she can’t get A-list guests and now she can’t get an audience!” an insider told Radar.

“They are having such trouble getting an audience to her live show that they are now getting Megyn to ask viewers to visit Today.com/MegynToday for tickets — on her show!” the insider added. “She’s literally now giving live shout outs on air to try and get a studio audience.”

“Rachel Ray and Kelly [Ripa] and Ryan [Seacrest] have a six month waiting list, and it’s almost impossible to get into Wendy Williams’ and Jimmy Fallon‘s audience,” the insider noted. “Yet at Megyn you can hear crickets.”

“When you can’t get 150 people to watch the show in the audience at 30 Rock, what chance do they have to get anyone to watch the show from home?” the insider added. “This is a disaster. Now it’s getting humiliating.”

“Staffers are giving out tickets to the folks that stand outside the windows of Matt [Lauer] and Savannah [Guthrie]‘s show, but that isn’t enough,” the insider concluded. “They have been playing with removing seats and even playing with camera angles to that the studio looks much more full than it really is.”

Radar exclusively reported that Kelly, 46, debuted on the TODAY show in September, and struggled to fill seats for her opening day. She was later caught faking her way through the premiere episode, and struggled to climb ahead in the ratings.

Kelly also began having trouble booking guests after her Debra Messing and Jane Fonda disasters.

Producers ordered Lauer and Guthrie to appear on the show in an attempt to fix Kelly’s image, but now she’s begging Donald Trump to come on her hour-long segment.

