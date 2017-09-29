It’s War! Megyn Snubs Savannah Guthrie & ‘TODAY’ Boss After Peace Offering

Megyn Kelly isn’t playing nice with the TODAY crew, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Last night was Savannah Guthrie’s book party,” an insider told Radar. “Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb — the entire family was there, except except Miss Kelly!”

“She was invited but she was a no-show,” the insider added. “Savannah and Matt not only took time to tape pieces welcoming her to the family, but they also walked across the street and welcomed her live on her set on Monday! Kelly just doesn’t care!”

“Savannah wrote the book with big NBC boss Noah Oppenheimer’s wife,” the insider said. “It’s stupid to snub Savannah but it’s crazy to piss of the boss’s wife!”

“She is making no friends at 30 Rock!” the insider quipped. “These guys support each other on air and off!”

Guthrie, 45, took the high road and defended Kelly, 46, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that same night. She told the late night talk show host that she supports her nemesis’ new show, and felt bad that her interview with Jane Fonda took a drastic turn.

Kelly’s show hasn’t gone off to a smooth start, as producers begged fans to fill the studio — and then she offended her guests! Debra Messing revealed on Instagram that she “regretted” doing an interview with Kelly, and now producers are scrambling to book other guests.

