Multi Million-Dollar Mayhem! NBC Execs ‘Furious’ Over Megyn Kelly’s ‘Obscene’ Salary

Tanking talking head Megyn Kelly’s NBC News salary is said to be higher than reported, and NBC executives not involved in the former Fox News host’s hiring are reportedly enraged over her outrageous $23 million salary!

Kelly, 46, is raking in a whopping $69 million for her three year contract with the network for her new morning show, DailyMailTV exclusively revealed.

An insider tells the site execs think Kelly’s salary is “obscene” and a “slap in the face” to other veteran stars of the network, including Matt Lauer, who brings home an estimated $25 million annually and has been at NBC for 23 years, and Jimmy Fallon, earning around $15 million.

“How on earth can they justify paying her $69m for three years?” one source said, while another added, “The network that created Barbara Walters, Tom Brokaw and Matt Lauer will now forever be remembered for the $69m hire of Megyn Kelly.”

When Kelly signed on with NBC News earlier this year, most reports pegged her annual salary around $17 million.

Kelly, who left Fox News in January to launch her new program with NBC in September, has made countless headlines as her show continues to dip in ratings.

