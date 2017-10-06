Kathie Lee & Hoda ‘Livid’ At Megyn Kelly For Failing ‘Today’ Ratings

Tanking talking head Megyn Kelly‘s ratings are atrocious and Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s Today Show has taken a huge hit as a result, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Kelly’s ratings are “so bad” she is “having a terrible knock-on effect” for Gifford and Hoda’s fourth hour, a behind-the-scenes insider tells Radar.

Hoda, 53, and Gifford, 64, are down 8% since the former Fox News host became the lead-in for NBC‘s third hour with Megyn Kelly Today, “and the ladies are furious,” spills the snitch.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

While both hosts are presumably peeved, Hoda is taking the high road while KLG has whipped out the cat claws. “Hoda is being a team player and a political animal to survive all the internal politics of The Today Show,” the on-set mole dishes. “But Kathie Lee is having none of it.”

The informant reveals Gifford is “livid” Kelly’s ratings disaster is negatively effecting her prized position at the network, and has a message for the execs in charge of hiring her: “I told you so!”

As readers know, Kelly, 46, is raking in a whopping $69 million for her three-year contract with the network for her new morning show, as reported by DailyMailTV — another reason higher-ups not involved in her hiring are fuming.

PHOTOS: Truth Exposed! 15 Most Shocking Revelations From Parts 1 & 2 of Duggar Interviews With Megyn Kelly — Josh Duggar A “Sly” Predator

An insider told the site execs think Kelly’s salary is “obscene” and a “slap in the face” to other veteran stars of the network, including Matt Lauer, who brings home an estimated $25 million annually and has been at NBC for 23 years, and Jimmy Fallon, earning around $15 million.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.