Megyn Kelly’s New Time Slot On The Today Show Revealed

Megyn Kelly will officially take over the 9 A.M. time slot on the TODAY show at NBC, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The formidable host will replace former anchors Al Roker and Tamron Hall for that hour, an NBC News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

It is unclear where Roker will go from there. As Radar reported, Hall already left the network in February amid rumors such a switch was on the horizon.

Kelly’s arrival was announced back in January and has stirred up controversy ever since, with many longtime NBC employees, reportedly fearing for their jobs.

According to reports, Kelly’s first high-profile interview will feature the infamous Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan.

Story Developing

