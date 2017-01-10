Report: ‘Extremely Jealous’ Fox Vet Greta Van Susteren ‘Never Liked’ Megyn Kelly

Fox News veterans Greta Van Susteren and Megyn Kelly will be reunited at NBC News, as both announced new positions with the network last week. But according to a new report, the two have been bitter rivals for quite some time!

“They both started working together out of the [Fox News] Washington D.C. office when Megyn joined the network in 2004, and Greta never liked her,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“She was extremely jealous of Megyn,” the insider added.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

And it seems the the feeling is mutual! Kelly shared her distaste for Van Susteren as recently as last year, revealing the truth of their relationship during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in May.

“She’s in the D.C. Bureau and I’m in New York so I don’t ever see her,” explained Kelly. “She’s busy, Greta does a lot of things and I do a lot of things. . .it’s fine.”

As Radar reported, Kelly announced her big move to NBC last week, signing a multi-year agreement under which she will host her own daytime program, anchor a Sunday night news show and work on other big-event coverage.

Meanwhile, it was first revealed on Thursday that Van Susteren would appear on a new program, For the Record, that will air on MSNBC at 6 p.m. on weekdays.

PHOTOS: Truth Exposed! 15 Most Shocking Revelations From Parts 1 & 2 of Duggar Interviews With Megyn Kelly — Josh Duggar A “Sly” Predator

Van Susteren said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC. The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there.”

The 62-year-old isn’t the only one dreading Kelly’s new slot. As Radar exclusively reported, NBC News anchors are shaking in their boots over her coveted position.

“Anchors are in panic mode inside NBC,” a source revealed. “No way is Kelly joining without an assigned show. This means someone is getting the ax and do not know it.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.