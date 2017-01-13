Show Host Battle! Megyn Kelly ‘TODAY’ Slot Sparks Major Kelly Ripa Feud

Megyn Kelly‘s bold move to NBC hasn’t just upset her new coworkers — it’s causing a stir in other networks too!

PHOTOS: Sorry, Not Sorry? Billy Bush STILL Hasn’t Apologized To Nancy O’Dell

NBC executives are rumored to be adding Kelly to the TODAY show’s notoriously rocky 9 a.m. slot, which will position her to compete directly against ABC rival, Kelly Ripa, according to MediaBlast.

Ripa and Kelly are far from strangers too! The former Fox News anchor guest co-hosted an episode of Live! in November, just weeks before announcing her multi-million dollar contract with NBC — awkward!

Meanwhile, as Radar reported, the TODAY show team has been “on edge” amid Kelly‘s recent hiring.

“Everyone is just on edge, all the time,” a source claimed of the competitive atmosphere at the network’s ratings-hungry morning program. “Even when they’re up, they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

PHOTOS: Marriage Crisis! Billy Bush’s Wife ‘Flipped Out’ Over Lewd Tape Scandal

The hosts, including Matt Lauer, Tamron Hall, Carson Daly, and even Savannah Guthrie, who is still on maternity leave, “are always looking over their shoulders,” the insider explained.

But can Kelly compete with Ripa’s well practiced morning host persona?

PHOTOS: Truth Exposed! 15 Most Shocking Revelations From Parts 1 & 2 of Duggar Interviews With Megyn Kelly — Josh Duggar A “Sly” Predator

“She can be pretty abrasive and confrontational,” a high-ranking executive at a rival network told The New York Daily News of Kelly. “I just don’t see how this can work.”

Do you think Megyn and Kelly will go head-to-head? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.