Meghan McCain Joins ‘The View’ As Conservative Co-Host

Meghan McCain is officially joining The View! After years of saying “No” to co-hosting duties on the hit daytime show, McCain, daughter of cancer-stricken Republican Senator John McCain, is expected to start early next month, according to Variety.

The timing was perfect, as McCain, 32, announced last week she was leaving her Fox News gig. Her addition comes just days after Jedediah Bila quit the ABC show, after just one year as a co-host.

Producers have been desperate for a popular conservative voice ever since Elisabeth Hasselbeck left in 2013. They were trying to woo McCain as early as 2014.

“Network execs really wanted her. She was going to be their ‘new’ Elisabeth because of her Republican stance, but with a much younger reach and more open stance on social issues,” a TV insider told RadarOnline.com at the time.

But McCain may want to think before opposing her liberal co-hosts. Insiders told Radar Bila’s decision to leave the show was essentially made for her, thanks to her conservative views.

According to the insider, “s**t hit the fan” last week when Bila, 38, upset her female co-stars by claiming Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote in last year’s presidential election due to “lies.”

“She found out [she was fired] on Saturday morning,” said the insider. “She just signed her contract for the entire season, so she will have to be bought out.”

McCain joins the talk table already populated with co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Paula Faris, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

