Meghan McCain In Talks To Take Over For Ousted Jedediah Bila On ‘The View’

John McCain‘s columnist daughter Meghan Marguerite McCain will allegedly be replacing Jedediah Bila on The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just last week, Meghan, 32, announced she would be leaving Fox News, and this Monday, Jedediah confirmed it was her last day on the popular talk show!

A deal to bring Meghan on at The View has not yet been completed, according to CNN’s sources, but is in the late stages.

As Radar exclusively revealed, beloved co-host Jedediah abruptly told viewers of her alleged resignation on air, just two days into The View‘s new season. However, a source claimed the author and TV personality was actually fired due to her controversial views!

“She found out [she was fired] on Saturday morning,” said the insider. “She just signed her contract for the entire season, so she will have to be bought out.”

According to the insider, “s**t hit the fan” last week when Jedediah, 38, upset her four female costars by claiming Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote in last year’s presidential election due to “lies.”

Co-star Whoopi Goldberg was especially upset.

While Jedediah was known as the conservative of the group, “whenever she speaks up, the execs go crazy,” a friend explained.

