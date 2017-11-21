Secret Wedding! Meghan McCain Marries Her Fiancé After Quickie Engagement

Meghan McCain and her ultra-conservative fiancé got married on Tuesday after a quickie engagement and her dying father, Senator John McCain, walked her down the aisle.

The View host, 33 and Ben Domenech, 35, tied the knot just four months after doctors diagnosed her father with an aggressive form of Stage 4 glioblastoma cancer.

“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” her rep said in a statement.

“The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

The pair got engaged in July at the Mayo Clinic after her father’s dire cancer diagnosis. He sadly admitted that he had received bad news about his survival rate.

“Some say three percent, some say 14 percent. You know it’s… it’s a very poor prognosis,” Senator McCain admitted.

Meghan’s father appeared on The View and joked about her then-fiancé, saying: “He’s a jerk.”

“We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” Meghan previously said. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

Her father did eventually praise Domenech. “He’s a very fine man. I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.”

