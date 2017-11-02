Meghan McCain Engaged To Ultra-Conservative ‘Federalist’ Writer

The View co-host Meghan McCain is engaged! As RadarOnline.com has learned, John McCain’s News Host daughter, 33, is marrying conservative writer Ben Domenech, 35. According to Page Six, the blonde beauty’s hubby-to-be is also the publisher of online political publication The Federalist.

The Republican reporters and commentators both worked for Fox News and CNN, and while Meghan is a known conservative herself, she previously claimed her fiancé is much more right-winged than she could ever be.

“He’s so conservative… I ultimately seem to have landed with the most conservative guy in the history of the world,” she said on her talk show.

Meghan will reportedly announce the happy news on air, on the set of her ABC show. According to reports, the two have been dating for quite some time, but kept their romance quiet – until now.

“Meghan and her fiancé are well into wedding planning,” reported Us Weekly this Wednesday.

Luckily for Ben, he has already managed to win over his fiancée’s father John McCain, 81.

“He’s a jerk,” the politician joked on The View, speaking of his soon-to-be son-in-law. “Actually, he’s a very fine man. I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.”

