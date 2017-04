Love-Struck Meghan Markle Cuts Ties With Hollywood, Waits For Harry’s Proposal

For beauty Meghan Markle, going royal means saying ta-ta to commoner pursuits.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend has abruptly shuttered her lifestyle blog, The Tig,

and will next slip out of her role on “Suits” as she prepares to become a princess.

“Meghan, who expects an official proposal from Harry this summer,

is ready to give up her acting career,” a source sang.

“If the choice is between marrying a prince or shooting a TV show, it’s a no-brainer!”

Hope Meghan likes silly hats!