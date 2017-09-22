Meghan Betrayed! Markle’s Ex Husband Making TV Show About Royal Family!

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband is taking petty to a whole new level as the producer gears up to make a comedy about a woman who leaves her man for a British prince!

The Fox flick is fiction, but for Trevor Engelson the premise is terribly true.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Claims ‘People Wanted To Kill Me!’

According to Deadline, the untitled project’s premise is: “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder when an ex-wife marries a British prince. Sharing custody with the British Royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media is next level.”

The show is also being produced by Modern Family’s Danny Zuker, New Girl’s Jake Kasdan, and The Shannara Chronicles’ Dan Farah.

PHOTOS: Look Away, Harry! Cheeky Meghan Markle Bares Her Buns With Another Man

Markle and Engelson were married for two years and have no children together. They divorced in 2013, and the actress has since been dating Prince Harry.

The outlet claims: “The comedy originated with Engelson who, in a conversation with fellow producer Farah, mused about what would’ve been if he and Markle had kids and he had to share custody with the British Royal family one day. Engelson and Farah liked the idea as a potential TV series which they pitched to WME.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.