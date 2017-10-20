Monster Mom Meghan Edmonds Ready For More Babies Amid Family Feud

Meghan King Edmonds is ready for more kids — even if her stepchildren can’t stand her!

“I’m so obsessed with motherhood,” she told ET. “It’s all consuming. It’s all you do. That’s all you care about. Everything else is just peripheral.”

The RHOC star revealed that she wants to have more children now that Aspen is getting ready for her first birthday, and is ready to start undergoing IVF treatments again.

“I did natural labor, no drugs,” she added. “It’s like, oh, OK, now I have this cool baby I’m obsessed with. I’ll do it again. I’ll do it 10 more times. If that’s what I have to do to get this, it’s worth it.”

“Jimmy was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Well, wait ‘til you have one,’ and now I have one and I’m like, ‘OK, can we have, like, four more?’” she concluded. “He’s like, ‘Oh my god, you weren’t supposed to say that!’ So I’m, like, really working on No. 2.”

Meghan, 33, chronicled her IVF journey with Jim, 47, on season 10 of RHOC. She revealed that she had to undergo the fertility treatments because her husband had a vasectomy before they tied the knot (Jim already had four children, Lauren and Hayley with his first wife LeAnn, and Landon and Sutton with his second wife Allison), and she even lost an embryo on camera.

But, having a baby hasn’t always been blissful for Meghan. She previously called her daughter an “emotional burden” and confessed that her husband was “removed” from Aspen during her pregnancy.

She also slammed her stepchildren off-screen, and her stepdaughter Hayley refused to attend her baby shower. The two haven’t reconciled yet and despite their feud, the reality star revealed that Hayley is suffering from PTSD following the Las Vegas shooting.

