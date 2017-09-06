‘I think I did It!’ Hear Aspiring Pastor’s Bone-Chilling 911 Call After Wife’s Murder

In chilling audio obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man calling 911 in North Carolina told the dispatcher he went to bed after taking cold medication only to wake up to find his newlywed wife of less than a year brutally stabbed to death.

In the call placed around 1:00 AM, 28-year-old aspiring pastor Matthew Phelps said he awoke from a dream with blood all over him and a knife on the bed he shared with his wife.

“I think I killed my…” Matthew can be heard in the disturbing emergency call, to which the 911 operator responds, “What do you mean by that, what happened?”

“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” Matthew said.

PHOTOS: The 10 Most Sensational Celebrity Murder Cases

“How? How? How?” the dispatcher asked.

“There’s blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. I think I did it.”

After a long pause from the dispatcher, he replied with “Ok.”

“I can’t believe I did this,” Phelps said. “I can’t believe I did this.”

PHOTOS: Shocking! 18 Celeb Domestic Violence Scandals That Rocked Hollywood

The operator then asks if his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was awake. “She’s not breathing,” an emotional Matthew said.

“Do you think she’s beyond help?” the dispatcher asked.

“I think so. I’m too scared to get close to her,” Matthew said. “I took more medicine than I should have. I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night.”

Towards the end of the seven-minute long 911 call, Matthew started sobbing. “She didn’t deserve this.”

PHOTOS: Bodyguards Gone Wild! Drugs, Murder, Assault & Other Crimes Committed By Hollywood’s Hired Muscle

Matthew was an aspiring pastor and had no prior criminal record. According to his Facebook, he worked at Dunlap Lawn Service.

Lauren had posted a Facebook video hours before she was killed where she was selling a product for Scentsy. She was 29-years-old.

Matthew was transported to Wake County jail. He is being held without bond.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.