‘Little People,’ Big Cocaine Problem! Matt Roloff Comes Clean On Bombshell Addiction

Matt Roloff isn’t the wholesome family man that he claims to be on Little People, Big World! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that that the reality star battled with a drug problem in the 1980s and had to seek help for his addictions.

“For a relatively short time in my life, I began experimenting with drugs,” Roloff wrote in his bombshell memoir, Against Tall Odds: Being A David In A Goliath World.

“I started smoking things I shouldn’t smoke, then worked up to even harder drugs, including cocaine,” he confessed.

“I just liked trying different things in life and was stupid enough to go a little further than I knew I should,” he admitted.

“I never thought I’d be someone who used drugs, but it happened,” he wrote. “I thought I could just try it and get out of it, but I was wrong. It caught me like a bear trap. I almost didn’t escape.”

“I ended up in deep debt,” he added. “I also know that what I was doing was dangerous to my health. I can remember many times when I used drugs how my heart would just pound inside my chest, seemingly trying to break its way through my rib cage. I don’t know if the drugs were harder on my body than they would be on an average-sized person’s, but I know that I was taking a huge risk by using them.”

He claimed he overcame his addiction by turning to the God, cutting the negative influences out of his life, attending meetings with an ex-girlfriend (and coworker), quitting his job and starting over. His family helped him as well, as his mother “spent many hours praying” for him and his grandmother got his finances back in order by “basically managing” his money until he was out of debt.

Roloff, 55, said at the time of publication in 1999 that he has an “addictive-type personality,” so he chose to focus on healthier lifestyle choices.

But, he was later arrested in June 2007 for driving under the influence. He was found guilty of the crime.

