Critical Condition: Mary Tyler Moore Close To Death After Health Crisis

Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore is nearing death at a Connecticut hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, family members have even gathered around the 80-year-old to say their goodbyes after hearing the severity of her condition.

As Radar readers know, the Dick Van Dyke Show star has been stricken by a series of dire health woes over the years.

Between May 2012 and October 2014, there have been at least nine 911 calls to her home, shared with husband Robert Levine.

In addition to suffering from type 1 diabetes, Moore has been plagued by kidney and heart disease, and Alzheimer’s. Despite her ailments, Moore “vehemently resisted” being placed in a nursing home, relying instead on home aides, a source told Radar last march.

Story developing.

