Blind & Suffering: Mary Tyler Moore Forced To Move Over Failing Health In Final Days

Mary Tyler Moore‘s former chef and close friend, Dorothy Sepe, 87 — who cooked for the actress and cardiologist husband Robert Levine for 14 years at a farm they bought in the quaint country town of Millbrook, N.Y. — revealed to Radar in an exclusive interview that Moore had reluctantly moved to a gated estate in suburban Greenwich, C.T. due to her failing health.

“She loved Millbrook,” Sepe said, “but she needed to be near her doctor and he was in Greenwich.”

As Radar readers know, Moore’s life was marred by tragedies. Perhaps worst of all, in 1980, The Dick Van Dyke Show star’s beloved 24-year-old son, Richard Meeker, accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun.

President Trump Makes Plans To Bond With The Queen Over A Round Of Golf

“She had never got over the death of Richie. It broke her heart,” Sepe revealed to Radar, adding of her health, “And then the diabetes finally got to her. She’d become a vegetarian — almost a vegan — for her health. But the diabetes was her downfall.”

As reported, Moore’s final days alive were fraught with a host of serious medical issues.

“Her eyesight was going,” said Sepe. “She had bad feet. Her body failed on her.”

The iconic actress, who also suffered from Alzheimer’s, as well as heart and kidney issues, died in Connecticut on Jan. 25.

“She was suffering a lot towards the end. It wasn’t Mary any more. I would say this is a relief.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.