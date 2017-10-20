Mary Tyler Moore Molested As A Child: Late Legend’s Secret Sex Nightmare Exposed!

Much loved Mary Tyler Moore was lauded by millions as America’s sweetheart through a sanitized television world, but RadarOnline.com has learned behind the innocent icon’s smile hid a deep dark secret.

The legendary television and film performer was molested as a child and a new book about her life exposes the sick details of her never-before-told secret sex nightmare.

“You’re Going To Make It After All – The Life Times and Influence of Mary Tyler Moore” by New York Times bestselling author Marc Shapiro uncovers Moore’s often turbulent life and how she got her revenge on a neighbor who molested her at age six!

Mary Tyler Moore died on January 25, 2017 at the age of 80 after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest due to pneumonia.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” the actress’ rep Mara Buxbaum said in a statement at the time.

