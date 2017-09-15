Martha Stewart Throws Shade At Nemesis Gwyneth: ‘What Is GOOP?’

Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart’s feud has reached a new high now that the Martha Stewart Living star bashed her longtime nemesis on public TV!

On Thursday’s episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Stewart was asked by a caller if she was glad that Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP was under investigation.

“What’s GOOP?” she answered jokingly. After an awkward pause she added: “No of course not, she’s a good girl.”

As Radar readers know, Stewart and Paltrow have been at each other’s thoughts ever since the 76-year-old said Paltrow should just “be quiet” and do her own thing.

“I think I started this whole category of lifestyle,” said Stewart in 2013. “If [Paltrow] were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

Now that GOOP is being bashed by TINA for promoting controversial wellness products, and insider told Radar that “Martha thinks Gwyneth is finally getting her just desserts for being nothing but a copycat and a fraud.”

Now that she’s bashed the Hollywood beauty again, on TV, will their feud continue?

