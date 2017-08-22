‘Married At First Sight’ Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot Divorcing

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot are calling it quits in their marriage after only one year together. On Tuesday, the Married at First Sight couple announced they’re getting a divorce.

“It hasn’t been an easy year,” Danielle wrote in an emotional statement on Instagram, “but it has been one of a lot of personal growth and of meeting some amazing people, including the one I got to marry. We value and respect marriage, but life is short and we also value happiness.”

“While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be happiest separating. Still got nothin’ but love for @codyknapek!”

The reality TV couple met for the first time on their wedding day on August 6, 2016. Their first few months as newlyweds were documented on the Lifetime reality show.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.