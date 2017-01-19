Begging For Mercy? Mark Salling Child Porn Hearing Canceled As Plea Talks Continue

It’s been more than a year since Mark Salling was arrested on child porn charges, but the disgraced Glee actor still remains free on bail while awaiting trial.

And now, after three previous court delays in the case, the star’s January 23 hearing has been canceled, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to U.S. District Court documents obtained by Radar, attorneys will request another postponement, or will announce plans to proceed to trial before the former hearing date.



As Radar previously reported, Salling’s lawyer was working with the government to negotiate a plea deal in November. However, it seems the two sides were unable to come to an agreement in the past two months.

After a home raid in December 2015, authorities confiscated 100,000 pages of evidence against the former teen heartthrob, including photos and videos featuring children as young as 5.

Salling faces 20 years in prison for the alleged crimes.

