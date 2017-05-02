Justice On The Way! Judge Sets New Trial Date In Mark Salling’s Child Porn Case

Nearly two years after his arrest on child porn possession charges, Mark Salling will be brought to justice for the sick crimes, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to an order filed in U.S. District Court last week, the disgraced Glee star, 34, will finally head to trial in Los Angeles on September 12, 2017.

Previously, on April 24, Salling’s attorney, Michael J. Proctor, filed an extension request for “analysis of evidence,” which the judge granted. (The actor’s trial date was initially set for May 30.)

Mark Salling’s hearing date in his child pornography case was cancelled this week, but the disgraced former Glee star will soon face his fate in court.

As Radar previously reported, authorities discovered nearly 100,000 pages of damning evidence against the TV hunk.

He possessed sexual images featuring children under 12, and videos of victims as young as 5 years old.

While most of Salling’s Glee costars have remained mum on the disturbing accusations, his ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera said she wasn’t “totally shocked” by the charges in her new memoir.

“When Mark dumped me, I thought it was the worst thing ever, but can you imagine if that didn’t happen?” she asked fans. “And I was laying there in bed when the battering ram came through the door?”

