Doomsday! ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling’s Child Porn Case Gets Trial Date

Mark Salling’s hearing date in his child pornography case was cancelled this week, but the disgraced former Glee star will soon face his fate in court.

According to U.S. District Court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s team and the District Attorney have joined together to request a trial date of May 30, 2017.

If the judge approves, the parties will meet for a hearing on May 9. The trial, which is expected to last between three and five days, will begin three weeks later.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS

By the time the proposed trial commences, it will be a year and a half since Salling was first arrested on child porn charges following a raid of his Los Angeles home.

As Radar previously reported, the 34-year-old and his attorneys have been in plea talks with the government for several months.

Though there has been no success yet, Salling’s lawyer Michael J. Proctor is still hopeful the two sides can come to an agreement.

PHOTOS: Caught On Camera! Kiddie Porn Perv Mark Salling Stripped Down For Preteen Fans

“The defense is also preparing evidence of mitigation that the defense anticipates presenting to the government in an effort to resolve this case without proceeding to trial,” he wrote in the January 20 documents.

Years after he rose to fame as bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman in the teen musical hit, officials claimed to have found 100,000 pages of damning evidence against him, including sick videos featuring 5-year-old children.

In her new memoir, Salling’s ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera said she wasn’t surprised by the allegations.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.