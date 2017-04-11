Inside Mariah Carey & Ex-Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka’s Final Blowout Fight

Mariah Carey‘s quickie romance with boy toy backup dancer Bryan Tanaka did NOT end on a high note !

According to an RadarOnline.com insider, the notorious diva and her 35-year-old man — who split this week after five super-serious months together— got into a “blowout” fight while celebrating her 47th birthday in Cabo San Lucas at the end of March.

“Mariah was upset that Bryan did not get her a birthday present,” a source revealed. “She told him not to spend any money on her because she already had everything she wanted in life, but the fact that he didn’t get her anything, even a card, really set her off.”

“She was spending all of this money on him and acted like she had complete control over him, but in reality she did not!”

As Radar previously reported, friends feared in the relationship’s last days that the wealthy singer was “blowing through millions of dollars” on her young lover, and even accused him of using her for fame and fortune.

Now, the breakdown-prone star is melting down over the split.

“Mariah is not handling this break up well,” a Carey insider added.

However, in “Mariah’s World” it’s not over until it’s over — and the pal insisted that Carey may not be totally done with her boy toy.

“Mariah and Bryan are still communicating, and have even talked this week,” the insider revealed. “Anything could happen.”

