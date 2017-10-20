Mariah Carey Crooks Still On The Loose! Inside Star’s NIGHTMARE Robbery At LA Mansion

Mariah Carey was robbed Wednesday night and the suspects are still on the loose, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal!

In a recent string of celebrity robberies, police tell Radar that a burglar or burglars responded to a break-in that took place on the “9500 block off Heather Road.”

Law officials say the incident took place sometime between 10 PM Wednesday night and 7 AM Thursday night.

“Suspect or suspects entered the location through a window and took items from the residence,” West LA police told Radar.

“There has not been any arrests yet.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the latest victims of a break-in when a pair of crooks ransacked their cars. Kathy Griffin — who lives next door — also had her car broken into.

Police are not ruling out a possible connection between the three burglaries.

Nicki Minaj, Michael Jordan, and Scott Disick are among other celebrities whose California homes have been broken into this year.

Story developing.

