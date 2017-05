Terrible ticket sales for their new tour have led to Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey each blaming the other!

Even with deep discounts, fans aren’t flocking to see the duo.

“Tickets were originally priced at $140 at The Prudential Center in New Jersey

and now are being sold for just $30,” an insider said.

“Lionel thinks Mariah is the problem, and Mariah is blaming him.

Teaming up together was supposed to give them a massive hit tour, but the opposite has happened.”