Mimi’s a miser with gifts — unless you’re a fan of her perfect pipes!

Mariah Carey isn’t the traditional gift-giving type. Rather than buy something at a store,

she prefers more unique and tailor-made presents — which is why she gives the gift of her voice!

“Mariah called me on my birthday and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ into my answering service,”

a friend of the “Vision of Love” singer revealed to Radar.

“I will save that message for eternity.”