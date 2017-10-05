Britney Spears Fan Girls Over Mariah Carey, Happily Obeys All Her Diva Demands!

Mariah Carey, 47, is totally high-maintenance – even for pop icon Britney Spears, 35!

A source told RadarOnline.com that Carey acted like a complete diva when Spears asked her for a selfie during a ritzy A-lister dinner party.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer asked Carey if she could pose for a picture with her, and while she agreed, she had some very specific rules.

Carey is all about the lighting when taking a photo, and always refuses to show any other angle other than her flattering right side look, said Straight Shuter’s source.

Spears agreed to all of Carey’s diva-demands and posed for the shot just as she instructed her.

Looks like the pop princess Britney Spears is nothing but a fan girl when it comes to musical legend Mariah Carey!

