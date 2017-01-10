Moving Too Fast? Mariah’s Boy Toy Drops The L Word!

Mimi’s man is serious! Mariah Carey‘s boy toy dropped the L word about his cougar girlfriend, revealing major warning signs that he was moving too fast in their relationship.

Bryan Tanaka gushed over his divalicious lady, bragging that he was “catching some hard feelings,” for her.

“Man I love Mariah, she’s thoughtful, she’s inspiring. I don’t know there’s something so unique about her, she’s the queen,” the dancer said on Mariah’s World.

He then told another dancer, G. Madison, that he knew there were sparks between them.

“I feel like our chemistry is not just professional,” Tanaka shared. “There’s great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there’s a connection that is more than just what we’ve had for the past ten years.”

Ever since she split with her billionaire fiancé, James Packer, Carey has been smitten with Tanaka.

The feelings seems to be mutual! The backup dancer echoed her feelings on the show: “There’s something undeniable with this attraction that we have for each other. It feels like we’re meant to be together.”

