More Problems For Margaret! Josephs Sued For Over $30K In THREE Explosive Lawsuits

Margaret Josephs isn’t just fighting with Siggy Flicker — RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the newest RHONJ star has also fought over her unpaid bills in court!

Josephs was involved in three separate lawsuits in Bergen County court, and each alleged that she owed money for services.

Her legal issues began when law firm Stasser & Associates filed a complaint against Josephs and her company Macbeth Collection in 2011, claiming that she needed to pay $8,669.05 as part of their fee agreement. The company claimed they invoiced her “on a monthly basis,” but she only coughed up $2,500 for their work from December 2010 to February 2011.

The lawyers asked a judge to rule in their favor two months later, as they never heard from Josephs. They requested for her to be ordered to pay her $8,423.63 balance, as well as $350.56 in prejudgment interest, post judgment interest costs, $75 in court fees and $1,1566.66 for attorney’s fees.

The case was disposed in June of that year.

Then, her ex-landlord Sangwon Jhun sued her in 2013 (the same year her divorce was finalized) for allegedly refusing to pay $5,000 for repairs from removing a wall-to-wall cabinet. Jhun claimed that she “damaged all the base molding” and ruined the bathroom by leaving “electrical wires hanging” with “few holes on the wall.”

Josephs fought back in her own court documents, claiming that “the cabinets in question are [her] private property furniture purchased from Ikea”

“My contractor was refused entry to repair the minor damage by her son,” she insisted. “He took the contractor’s key. She kept all security of $2,250.”

Jhun agreed to give Josephs 30 days to make the necessary repairs and Josephs would be refunded $170. Josephs would then use $1130 from her security deposit for her rent, and Jhun would keep the rest of the money until the repairs were completed.

The case was disposed in May 2014.

Finally, Josephs was sued in 2014 by Daniel Richards, Inc. for allegedly stiffing out on a $15,058.43 bill over a business dealing. She denied their claims, but a judgment was entered in the company’s favor for $17,929.12 plus the court costs.

The case was dismissed with prejudice afterwards.

