Man Charged With Scalping GF Before Draining Her Blood & Removing Parts Of Her Face!

The autopsy of deceased model Iana Kasian just revealed the gruesome truth behind the beauty’s horrific murder. As just revealed the gruesome truth behind the beauty’s horrific murder. As RadarOnline.com has learned, Iana was allegedly tortured and killed by her troubled boyfriend who scalped her and removed parts of her face before draining out all of her blood.

Injuries on her jaw also suggested she was bitten by a human, according to the New York Post.

The 30-year-old model’s dead body was found lying next to her two-month-old baby who was not injured in the terrifying killing.

Alleged killer, Blake Leibel, has been charged with her murder and could face the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty.

Blake, 36, is the son of Canadian real estate tycoon and Olympic sailor Lorne Leibel. He is a graphic novelist, writer and director, according to various outlets.

