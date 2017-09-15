Engaged Man Allegedly Shoots Pregnant GF In Field, Dumps Body In Shallow Grave

A man was accused of killing his pregnant teacher girlfriend after she discovered he was engaged to another woman,RadarOnline.com has learned through DailyMail reports.

Tyler Tessier, 32, allegedly shot Laura Wallen, 31, to death and dumped her body in a shallow grave on September 2 in Maryland.

She was four months pregnant with their baby.

Before her death, the victim sent a picture of a field to her sister, saying: “Tyler has me on an adventure in the country. Not sure why but it’s for something. Waiting in a field.”

PHOTOS: Hot Car Dad Under Scrutiny: Jury Reviews Shocking Death Scene Video

She was reported missing after she did not show up at work. Her body was found this Wednesday in the field she had snapped to her sister.

Wallen’s heartbroken parents revealed that Tessier had asked the victim’s father for her hand in marriage despite being engaged to another woman, Kristina Wagoner.

Tessier was charged with murder this Wednesday after Wallen’s body was found. Her autopsy showed she died after being shot in the back of the head. Officials have not yet revealed if the killer will also be charged with the murder of their unborn child.

After the incident, Wallen’s parents claimed they “were pretty sure” it was him who was responsible for their daughter’s disappearance, but decided to give him the benefit of the doubt until their daughter was found dead.

Messages from Wallen’s phone showed that she had contacted Tessier’s fiancée days before her murder. “It’s important that some things are cleared up and I would imagine that if you were in my position, you’d want some answers as well,” she wrote. “By no means is this an attempt at confrontation, just looking for an explanation, woman to woman.”

On September, 3, the day after the killing, Wallen’s family stopped hearing from her and her sister received off messaged from her phone. The bizarre texts talked about her baby’s father being someone other than Tessier. Police are now suggesting Tessier sent those messages himself to try to cover his crime.

PHOTOS: Police Spot Mystery Visitors Outside George Michael’s Home Days Ahead Of Death

On September 7, police found Wallen’s car in a parking lot, and her driver’s license and phone in a dumpster nearby. Tessier admitted to having parked the car there but said gave police conflicting statements as to why. A friend later revealed that the Alleged killer had texted him to help move the car late at night because he was “trying to clean up a mess.”

Said the victim’s father of troubled Tessier: “He is a monster and he is a liar and it was absolutely the hardest thing that my wife could do, would be to sit there next to him and hold his hand and she had to hold his hand with two hands because she was shaking so badly.”

Stay with Radar for updates on the chilling case.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.