Man Charged In Savage Rape, Murder Of New York Jogger Karina Vetrano

Six months after New York beauty Karina Vetrano was raped and murdered during an evening jog, a man has finally been charged in the heinous crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brooklyn native Chanel Lewis, 20, was arraigned on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder after officials matched his DNA with evidence discovered on Vetrano’s body.

“This defendant admitted to attacking the victim, admitted to beating her, to strangling her and dragging her body in the weeds,” Queens assistant district attorney Michael Curtis said, according to NBC New York .

PHOTOS: Murder, Drugs, Hookers & More! The Olympics’ Most Shocking Secrets EXPOSED

Vetrano’s mother Cathie grieved outside the courthouse over the weekend.

“He’s a demon! He can burn in hell,” she reportedly shouted.

As Radar previously reported, the 30-year-old’s beaten, bloodied body was found off a grassy path in Queen’s Spring Creek Park on August 2, just hours after she had gone missing.

She had been planning to run with her father, Phil, but he had canceled due to an injury.

PHOTOS: Cyber Crime! 10 Gruesome Murders With Killers All Linked Through The Internet

“We hoped to get to this point, one day,” the grieving dad said on Sunday. “I am not going to say it’s good, but we can move forward now. We are in a place we were never at, we know who did this.”

Lewis faces 25 years to life in prison.

Vetrano was one of three female joggers who were murdered within the same week in the northern United States.

So far, Lewis is not considered a suspect in the other killings.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.