More Partying? Malia Obama Shows Up At Sundance Film Festival

Malia Obama‘s days of partying are far from over, it seems, as the former president’s oldest daughter was caught arriving at Sundance Film Festival this week!

As Radar readers know, the 18-year-old landed a coveted internship with Harvey Weinstein, but according to reports, her attendance at Sundance wasn’t for Weinstein Company at all!

Instead, The Wrap reports, Obama was spotted at a screening for controversial new film, Beach Rats.

The indie film, which deals heavily with teen sexuality, is described as a “gritty tale of young people adrift” on Coney Island.

If Malia’s visit is more pleasure than business, the world is bound to be in for a scandalous treat!

As reported, she’s only 18, but Obama made the cut for an 18+ night at Ultrabar in D.C. January 13. According to an eyewitness, Malia was not seen drinking, but she was definitely having a good time.

“She was dancing scandalously and twerking,” a source told Radar. “She was with a bunch of young, tough body guards but they looked too young to be Secret Service. A guy came up to her and tried to flirt but she didn’t give him the time of day. She looked like she was having a great time.”

Another eyewitness said, “All I could definitively tell you is her hair looked awesome and she looks way younger in person. Her secret service is scary. She was hanging out in VIP at ultra bar. Because is was an 18+ dance night, she didn’t do anything bad to get in.” Sources said she left around 12:30 am.

This is just the latest incident in Malia’s wild year. Although she was accepted to Harvard and expected to matriculate in fall 2016, she decided to take a year off – apparently just to sow her wild oats.

Then, one September weekend, she fanned the flames of controversy yet again when she was spotted at a Philly dorm party in the same frame as what appeared to be a bong!

Insiders told Radar that Barack was furious with his teen daughter’s wild behavior.

