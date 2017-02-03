Made Murderer? Steven Avery Confessed To Teresa Halbach Killing, Prisoner Claims

A prisoner who served time with Steven Avery has claimed that the Making a Murderer admitted to killing Teresa Halbach during their time behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joseph Evans, who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering his wife, wrote in a nine-page letter published on the Rockford Advocate that Avery allegedly confessed in great detail to raping and killing Halbach.

“He said he put the knife to Teresa’s throat as he guided her to his bedroom,” Evans wrote of his conversations with Avery in the same unit at the Wisconsin Secured Prison Facility in Boscobel. “Steven said Teresa was crying and begging him not to kill her.”

Evans also alleged in his letter that Avery shared “he would have gotten away with it, if his idiot nephew of his Brendan [Dassey] would not have spoken to the police like he told him not to. . .”

PHOTOS: Guns, Whiskey & Whips! ‘Sister Wives’ Son Gets Wild

Meanwhile, the Making A Murderer subject has proclaimed his innocence in the brutal murder of photographer Halbach for more than ten years— but his own son isn’t sure he believes him.

In a recent interview with Crime Watch Daily, the convicted felon’s grown son, Steven Jr., claims he has “no idea” if his imprisoned father is truly innocent of raping, killing and dismembering the pretty 25-year-old near his Wisconsin home in 2005.

“Only one person can answer that, and that would be Teresa Halbach,” he says in the shocking new video. “But she can’t answer that no more.”

According to TheWrap, neither Avery’s attorney nor the Wisconsin Department of Justice immediately responded to request for comment.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.