Makeup Artist Bashes Ben For Allegedly Groping Her ‘A**’ During Hollywood Party

Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, 32, who is also the wife of comedian John Mulaney, 35, is the latest woman to bash Ben Affleck, 45, for allegedly sexually harassing her!

She wrote on Twitter following the Hilarie Burton, 35, scandal: “I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a** at a Golden Globes party in 2014.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Burton claimed Ben Affleck groped her breast during an appearance on TRL. “I didn’t forget,” she wrote after a Twitter fan said nobody remembered the 2003 incident.

PHOTOS: Ben Affleck Cheating Scandal Explodes! Nanny Tells Friends She Has Intimate Photos Of Jennifer Garner’s Ex

Affleck then tweeted an apology to the actress, saying, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Speaking of the alleged incident, Tendler continued: “He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack.”

“I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?” She added. “Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

Affleck also received backlash for a leaked video, which showed him cuddling up to a TV reporter and telling her to show more cleavage for the cameras!

PHOTOS: Marriage Trouble? Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Living Separate Lives – Troubled Pair Not Seen Together In 31 Days

Reporter Anne-Marie Losique, however, defended Affleck, tweeting the clip and writing: “Crazy day! The U.S. media has gotten back to this moment. More to come.”

Do you think Ben Affleck should own up to his alleged actions and issue a formal apology? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.