Madonna Adopts Twin Girls From Malawi – Inside The Court’s Shock Ruling

Take that, Brangelina! Already a mother of four, Madonna announced that she has officially completed the adopted of twin sisters from Malawi, Stella and Esther, bringing the grand total of her brood to six, just like Pitt and Jolie.

The twins’ mother reportedly passed away a week after giving birth to the girls, due to complications from a caesarian-section operation.

Madge and their father were in the court for the adoption proceedings and the four-year-old girls, who were born on August 24, 2012, had previously been living in the Home of Hope in Mchinji, according to reports.

Madge has two older children adopted from Malawi, Mercy, 10, and David, 11, and two biological children, Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16, who is now living with his father, Guy Richie, in London after a bitter custody battle between his parents.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible,” Madonna wrote on a picture with the girls on Instagram.

Madonna’s lawyer explained why she was granted the adoption.

“Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins,” he said.

Madonna’s daughter Mercy’s Malawian family has complained that they were “deceived” over her adoption and fought the Material Girl singer for visitation rights for her.

