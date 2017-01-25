Madonna Applies To Adopt TWO MORE Children From Malawi

Madonna appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday in Malawi to lodge an application to adopt two more children, RadarOnline.com can report.

Whether the 58-year-old is allowed to increase allowed to increase her family rests with the court, Malawi government spokesman Mlegna Mvula said. (The music superstar is calling the adoption stories “untrue” in a statement to PEOPLE.)

Now, Madge must wait a week to hear if her application is successful.

As Radar reported last year, the iconic performer has been looking to adopt again for some time, even scoping out a Philippine orphanage in the process.

The “Vogue” singer has two biological children, Lourdes, 20 and Rocco, 16. She adopted David Banda, 11, in 2008 and a year later adopted Mercy James, 11 — both in Malawi.

Last year, Madonna was embroiled in a custody battle over son Rocco, who wanted to live in England with his father, director Guy Ritchie. A hotly contested court case ended with Rocco getting his wish to reside across the pond, but it hasn’t kept him out of trouble. Late last year, the teen was nabbed by police for pot possession.

Madonna has long been interested in the African nation of Malawi. She founded the charity Raising Malawi in 2006 to address the country’s poverty and help orphans, visiting on numerous occasions with her children. Last December, Madonna held a concert in Miami that raised over $7 million for the charity.

But not all of Madge’s endeavors have gone smoothly. A proposed girls educational academy that was partnered with the controversial Jewish sect Kabbalah Centre International was was quickly shuttered.

Madonna later got into a tiff with David’s biological father, who suggested that his son would have been better off living in poverty than with her. The two eventually mended fences.

The pop princess also exchanged words with Malawi’s President Joyce Banda in 2013, when the head of state accused her of arriving in the country unannounced and expecting gratitude for adopting David and Mercy.

