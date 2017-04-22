Mysterious Man At A Phone Booth Is Sought In Madeleine McCann Disappearance

Detectives are investigating phone calls made from a phone booth in Portugal to find a man who acted suspiciously shortly before Madeleine McCann vanished, according to the U.K. Express.

In the new evidence that’s come to light, it’s been reported that a couple reportedly working at the Dolphin restaurant opposite the booth saw the “strange” man, who looked similar to a photo of a suspect in the disappearance of the 3-year-old girl.

Now, Portugal’s public prosecutor has ordered all phone records for the phone booth to be checked in an effort to find the man, who has never been traced.

The phone booth is allegedly 50 yards from the spot where a man carrying a child similar to Madeleine was seen by Irishman Martin Smith and his family.

The report states: “The person used the public telephone for long periods of time, always more than 10 minutes.

“To her, the person did not appear to be either a tourist or a resident. One time she had passed close to him and had felt ‘strange’ but did not know why.”

As previously reported, Madeleine disappeared nearly ten years ago–in May 2007–from her bed in a holiday apartment in a resort in Portugal while on vacation from the U.K. with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and her twin siblings.

It has become one of the world’s most puzzling missing persons’ cases, and many theories have been suggested about the little girl vanishing. A cop has claimed Madeleine could be living in plain sight, as Radar has reported.

But a criminal expert, Pat Brown, has insisted the child died in the vacation apartment.

According to The Sun, a recent tip provided an important lead in the case and “has strengthened the theory that [she] was kidnapped and trafficked” with a source adding that it “could provide an explanation on whether Madeleine was abducted and transported away.”

Her parents have said they’ll never give up hope of finding her.

