‘Teen Mom’ Split? Mackenzie Admits If Josh Filed For Divorce Amid Cheating Scandal

Mackenzie Mckee admitted her husband Josh is filing for divorce after he accused her of cheating on him. But now the Teen Mom 3 star is exclusively revealing to RadarOnline.com if they’ve worked through the scandal.

“Josh moved out and I was alone with the kids all over a lie,” the former MTV star told Radar of the alleged affair. “But Josh is back now and everything is good.”

As Radar previously reported, Mackenzie admitted to texting another man.

“There was no flirting or affair,” she said. “I didn’t do that. His ex-wife found out and sent Josh a message. That’s what he’s going off of.”

Although Josh threatened to file for divorce, the two have worked through their issues for their children Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs.

The 22-year-old explained how their marital issues began when their son Broncs was released from the hospital after a month-long stay in the NICU.

“When I came home I had postpartum depression,” she said. “That pushed Josh away. There was no support. He hated who I became.”

Mackenzie admitted that she became suicidal at the time.

“He said, ‘I don’t love you, you’re crazy,'” she confessed. “I was suicidal. He said, ‘Go kill yourself, but don’t do it in front of me and the kids.'”

Although their issues led to her texting another man, she insisted she “never wanted to be with that guy or talked about being with him.”

Josh first sparked the infidelity rumors over Facebook when he blasted his wife in a post.

“Found out something very interesting yesterday,” he wrote on Facebook. “If you have a strong gut feeling that something is going on don’t be blind. My so called wife always feels like it’s necessary to go on her social media and post s**t that makes her look like a God d**n princess and she has no faults and wants everyone to see her pity excuse and soothe her with comfort. First things first, that’s b******t. I have been going to work and I kept getting a lot of red flags that something is going on while I’m gone. Come to find out I have always been right! Enough said!”

