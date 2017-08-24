Maci Bookout Tells All On Morning Sickness After Showing Off Belly Bump

Is another baby on the way for Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney? The Teen Mom OG star is opening up about her morning sickness only weeks after showing off what appeared to be a baby bump.

Earlier this month, Bookout, 25, posted a photo with her youngest son Maverick, 1, with McKinney and her oldest son Bentley, 8, with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards. Bookout showed off her bulging belly as she held her son.

Beachin' it with my boys! 🌴🤗#familyvacation #thingsthatmatter #bennybaby #mrmaverick A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

“Is she pregnant again? Her stomach looks like she is,” one fan commented on the photo, as another wrote, “Is it me or does Maci’s belly look like she’s pregnant again?”

PHOTOS: ‘You’re At Fault!’ Ryan Edwards’ Wife Blames Other Woman & ‘Sluts’ For Cheating Drama

Bookout, who is also mother to Jayde, 2, with McKinney, fueled the pregnancy rumors when she tweet about morning sickness.

When a fan asked for advice on how to alleviate morning sickness, Bookout replied, “Drink pickle juice lol. Or eat croutons or pretzels… worked for me (most of the time).”

As fans know, Bookout has insisted that she is done having children.

“We’ve both talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” she told People. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

PHOTOS: ‘Make Me Hard!’ Ryan Edwards Busted Sending Nasty Naked Photos To Another Woman

Bookout came under fire during her pregnancy with Maverick when she was caught on camera holding a beer only seven weeks before announcing the baby news.

She was even spotted drinking beer with an obvious baby bump on TMOG.

Do you think she’s pregnant? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.