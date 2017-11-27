Culkin Family Shame! Macaulay’s Dad Accused Of Driving Deranged Partner To The Grave

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin’s father, Kit, has been accused of taking advantage of his dementia-stricken partner of over 20 years, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Jeanette Krylowski’s daughter claimed 72-year-old Kit — notorious for running roughshod over his troubled son — did little to help her as she battled illness and dementia in her sad, final days!

“My mother’s death certificate said the cause of death was ‘failure to thrive,’ which means she stopped eating!” Thalia Baker Fuchs told Radar.

According to Thalia, her mom was so helpless that she’d forget to feed herself, and police were called to her home 15 times in five years to check on her well-being!

Thalia also charged that Kit and his sister, Die Hard star Bonnie Bedelia, convinced her brain-addled mom to change her will in April 2015, and leave the home she shared with Kit in Grants Pass, Oregon, to them!

“My mother wasn’t able to make her own decisions,” Thalia cried. “If this wasn’t done maliciously, why didn’t they tell me about it?”

Even more heartbreaking, Kit skipped 72-year-old Jeanette’s funeral in Arizona.

“When I asked Bonnie if Kit could attend, she just said, ‘Kit doesn’t do funerals,’ ” Thalia revealed to Radar. “I’m heartbroken over all this.”

