Lyle Menendez Admits He Still Has ‘Sleepless Nights’ Over Parents Murder

It’s been over 25 years since Lyle Menendez and brother Erik were convicted of violently slaying their parents, and the rich kid turned murderer still has “sleepless nights” over the double homicide.

“This tragedy will always be the most astounding and regrettable thing that has ever happened in my life,” the 49-year-old recently told People in a prison interview. “You can’t escape the memories, and I long ago stopped trying.”In August 1989, the wealthy brothers fatally shot their parents, Jose, an entertainment executive, and housewife Kitty as they were watching television in their luxurious Beverly Hills home.

During the infamous murder trial, Lyle and Erik both testified that their father sexually abused them while their mother did nothing to stop the horrific acts.

The first trial ended in a mistrial but they were convicted of first-degree murder at the second trial.

Now Lyle and Erik, 46, are confined in California prisons 500 miles apart. They have not been allowed to see or speak to each other, although they are permitted to write.

Lyle said he misses his brother daily, and the two even play chess via snail mail.

“It’s a little slow,” he admitted.

Even without his brother, he has managed to fashion a life for himself behind bars.

He has been married to an attorney named Rebecca for the last 13 years, and she faithfully visits him every Saturday and Sunday for six hours.

He’s also the President of the inmate government, and runs a support group for inmates who have been sexually abused. Meanwhile Erik, who is also married, works with terminally ill prisoners.

“You can still lead a purposeful life beyond the tragedy,” Lyle insisted.