Luann De Lesseps Bashes Marriage To ‘Sneaky’ Tom: I Didn’t See The ‘Red Flags’

After announcing her split from Tom D’Agostino last month, Luann de Lesseps has opened up more than ever before about the issues that broke their relationship.

Speaking to the host on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the former countess, 52, said she “didn’t see all these red flags” when she was still blissfully married to the businessman.

Claiming that it all became clearer once she watched the drama unfold on TV, she added: “It’s different in that perspective on the show … all things piled up.”

Talking about her estranged husband’s “sneaky” behavior, de Lesseps admitted that him meeting up with his ex-girlfriend for drinks behind her back was “the final straw.”

“I had that moment of ‘Oh my god,’ I had these blinders and all of a sudden they came off,” she said. “I thought, ‘This is not good.’”

Despite having heard multiple rumors about her estranged husband’s infidelity, the RHONY star claimed she doesn’t blame him for ruining their short-lived marriage.

“Listen you can’t blame [Tom] 100 percent, it was a bad situation that couldn’t get better … life takes care of itself,” she said.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, D’Agostino, 50, is now dating de Lesseps’ former friend, Anna Rothschild.

“Anna adores Tom and he’s been one of her best friends for 12 years,” an insider told Radar.

The pair is reportedly holding back on entering an exclusive relationship just yet, but as is clear in recent photos, they are certainly smitten and happy to finally be “reconnecting.”

