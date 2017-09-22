Luann De Lesseps Swears Off Dating After Tragic Tom D’Agostino Divorce

Luann de Lesseps has just spoken out about her love life following ex Tom D’Agostino’s girlfriend scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Countess, 52, and Real Housewives Of New York City star told Naughty Gossip that she is swearing off dating, at least for now!

“LuAnn is taking time away from dating. She has always had a man in her life and now is the moment for her to be alone and learn that she doesn’t need a man to be happy,” insiders told Straight Shuter.

“She plans to take the time off from men to focus on her children and her growing businesses. She also is spending a lot of time alone traveling and in her Hamptons home. LuAnn has a big decision to make very soon: will she return to the Real Housewives show that made her a star, or will she be splitting from that 10-year old relationship too? At the moment, she hasn’t made up her mind.”

As Radar previously reported, a source close to de Lesseps claimed she was “devastated and humiliated,” after announcing her divorce earlier this year.

The chaos hit a new high when D’Agostino, 51, reportedly moved in with his new girlfriend Anna Rothschild, just days after splitting from de Lesseps!

However, it seems the reality star is ready to leave her pain behind and focus on her future without her sleazy ex.

