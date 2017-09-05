Luann’s Shame! Cheating Ex Tom Gets ‘Handsy’ With Much Younger Instagram Star

Luann de Lesseps‘ ex can’t keep his hands to himself! RadarOnline.com caught Tom D’Agostino in Montauk with a hot blonde over the weekend, and now Radar has learned he was handsy with a much younger brunette too!

Claudia Oshry, 23, (known by her social media alias GirlWithNoJob) snapped a photo with D’Agostino, 50, and recalled the story of how they met on her show, The Morning Breath.

Get the story behind this ICONIC photo on today's episode of #TheMorningBreath. Link in bio 💜💜 #RHONY #Bravo A post shared by The Morning Breath (@themorningbreath) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

“We ran in —” Claudia began.

“To Tom D’Agostino!” her sister Jackie Oshry finished.

The women recalled how they grabbed a drink at a local Montauk bar when Jackie’s boyfriend spotted Luann’s ex by a fire pit with his friends. They “strategically” placed themselves at a table near his, and Jackie asked to take a photo with him so that Claudia could also take one. But, his demeanor quickly became uncomfortable for the two.

“So then I went over to Tom and and I was like, ‘Hi Tom. Sorry I don’t want to interrupt but can I please get a photo?'” Claudia explained.

“He was like, ‘why?'” Jackie added.

He then invited the girls to sit down with him after they said they were “big fans of his work.”

“He was extremely handsy, he was like, ‘come sit down, stay for a while,'” Claudia explained while stroking Jackie’s back.

They proceeded to take the infamous photo, but Tom quickly saw Claudia’s Instagram story and asked her to delete it because his friends were “private.” She declined to delete the videos that were later viewed by Radar but are now no longer available.

Radar also caught cheating Tom in the Hamptons with a mystery blonde while Luann, 52, posted photos from Sag Harbor the same weekend.

Tom and Luann tied the knot in a New Year’s Eve ceremony, but filed for divorce in early August. Radar caught the couple looking tense and ignoring each other just weeks before filing to separate.

